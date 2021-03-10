Pharmaceutical

Investing News
.

Cybin to Present at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference – Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis

- March 10th, 2021

Cybin Inc. a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis as follows: The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for 7 days thereafter …

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“ Cybin ” or the “ Company ”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the Stifel GMP Healthcare Conference Healthcare Psychedelics: Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis as follows:

Date:

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time:

1:00PM Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://wsw.com/admin/link/presenter.aspx?444869985

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time and available for 7 days thereafter using the link provided above.

About Cybin

Cybin is a leading biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

Investors:
Tim Regan/Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
Cybin@kcsa.com

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
lwilson@insitecony.com

Media :
John Kanakis
Cybin Inc.
John@cybin.com

Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
agraf@kcsa.com

Faith Pomeroy-Ward
In-Site Communications, Inc.
Faith@insitecony.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Cybin Corp

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Cybin Corp using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Follow the Money: Investments in Mental Health
Psychedelics Sentiment Strong, Investors Ready for New Year
The Future of Mental Health and Addiction Therapy: Why Capital is Flowing into Psychedelics
First Psychedelics ETF Officially Launches in Canadian Market

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×