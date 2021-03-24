IIROC Trading Halt – OVV
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Ovintiv Inc.
TSX Symbol: OVV
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 2:41 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
