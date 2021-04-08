AltaGas Ltd. (“AltaGas”) (TSX: ALA) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results on Thursday April 29, 2021 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-647-427-7450 or toll free at 1-888-231-8191 Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

Shortly after the conclusion of the first quarter call, a replay will be available commencing at 10:00 a.m. MT ( 12:00 p.m. ET ) on April 29, 2021 by dialing 403-451-9481 or toll free 1-855-859-2056. The passcode is 5460459. The replay will expire at 9:59 p.m. MT ( 11:59 p.m. ET ) on May 6, 2021 .

AltaGas will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday April 30, 2021 in virtual only format.

As a company deeply committed to the health and safety of our communities, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, this year AltaGas will once again hold its annual meeting in a virtual format. Until the COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted and it is safe to gather in person, AltaGas believes hosting a virtual meeting is in the best interests of all stakeholders. This year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual only format via live audio webcast at the link below.

Shareholders will have an opportunity to attend the Annual Meeting of Shareholders online regardless of geographic location. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to ask questions and vote at the virtual meeting. Detailed instructions can be found on AltaGas’ website at www.altagas.ca/invest/share-information/noticeandaccess and in AltaGas’ management information circular dated March 11, 2021 . Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder in accordance with the instructions will be able to attend the virtual meeting as guests but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the meeting.

Voting in advance of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders by proxy or voting instruction form continues to be an option that the vast majority of our shareholders have chosen to use in the past. AltaGas encourages shareholders to continue to use the advance voting methods outlined in AltaGas’ 2021 management information circular and to vote well in advance of the deadlines outlined in your proxy or voting instruction form.

Shareholders who have questions or have not received their proxy or voting instruction form should contact AltaGas’ Proxy Solicitation Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America : 416-304-0211

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

Investment Community

1-877-691-7199

investor.relations@altagas.ca Media

1-403-206-2841

media.relations@altagas.ca

