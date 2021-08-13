Mobile

IIROC Trading Halt – DGTL

- August 13th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: DGTL Holdings Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DGTL

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Dissemination of News Release

Halt Time (ET): 9:22 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

