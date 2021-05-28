Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the “Corporation”) announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada (“IOC”) has declared a dividend payable on June 25 2021. The Corporation’s portion is U.S. $60,400,000 or about CDN. $73.0 million .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

