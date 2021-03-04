Iron

Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2021 – $1.00 Per Common Share

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021 and is to be paid on April 26, 2021 . Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend The Corporation announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada has declared a dividend payable on March 25 2021.  The Corporation’s …

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021 and is to be paid on April 26, 2021 .

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

The Corporation announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) has declared a dividend payable on March 25 , 2021.  The Corporation’s portion is U.S. $15,100,000 or about CDN $19.1 million .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

