Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) is pleased to share that Executive Vice President & Director, Aneel Waraich, and Senior Vice President & CFO, Jeremy South, will be participating in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Alliance Global Partners’ Managing Director and Head of Metals and Mining Research, Jake Sekelsky on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10 am EST.

As Asia’s newest gold producer, the Steppe team is thrilled to share their story with Alliance Global Partners’ investors. After achieving one year of production amidst a global pandemic, with solid cashflow in the bank and newly-doubled resource estimates of 2.45M oz Au Eq, Steppe Gold is embarking on its Phase 2 expansion plans this year.

Learn More and Register for the Upcoming Fireside Chat HERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFWPkCUSRN6E1Q1NGlUeQA

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6562/85730_adc5c41c6449a881_002full.jpg

About Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) is Mongolia’s premier precious metals company, holding a portfolio of gold and silver projects covering over 20,000 hectares, including the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) property.

