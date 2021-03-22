Brigadier Gold Limited is pleased to announce the discovery, and systematic sampling of over two dozen historic underground workings at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico and northwesterly trending El Placer system. The underground workings are concentrated in two areas named El Cobre and El Placer Norte . Having discovered, accessed and sampled these underground workings was an efficient and …

Brigadier has rehabilitated, mapped and sampled 29 newly discovered historic mine workings in the central part of the Property near the intersection of the ENE trending Cocolmeca Vein system (CVS) and northwesterly trending El Placer system. The underground workings are concentrated in two areas named El Cobre and El Placer Norte (Figure 1).

Having discovered, accessed and sampled these underground workings was an efficient and inexpensive way to improve the Company’s knowledge of the mineralizing systems at Picachos. The pending assay results together with related surface trenching and nearby diamond drilling will assist in understanding the mineralization on the property and greatly assist in identifying our next drill targets.

“There is a lot of geological action in the Cobre Area”, commented Geologist and Qualified Person, Michelle Robinson. “We have northerly trending veins represented by El Cobre, Las Calzadas and 27047. These appear cross-cut and offset by the northwesterly trending El Herrero Vein. More recent strike-slip movement on La Cocolmeca is regionally important and apparently offsets some vein segments. Further, the intrusive rocks into the volcanic pile contain orbicules, a feature indicative of volatile-rich melts capable of generating robust hydrothermal systems in the porphyry environment. For now, we are exploring the vein potential, but this Project has an exposed porphyry system in the northwest, and buried parts may be discovered by drilling under veins such as El Cobre”.

El Cobre Area

At El Cobre, five principal veins have been identified: (i) El Cobre, (ii) El Herrero, (iii) Las Calzadas, (iv) La Cocolmeca and (v) Vein 27047. The veins are hosted in ignimbrites correlated to the Socavon member of the Late Cretaceous Tarahumara Volcanic Arc. These ignimbrites unconformably overlie submarine andesitic volcanic rocks tentatively assigned to the Jurassic Guerrero Terrane. The strata are intruded by orbicular monzonite porphyry that is younger than the 74-million-year-old Socavon Ignimbrite. Brigadier has assay results for Level 755, a crosscut 10.1 metres long oriented 070° NE across El Herrero Vein (Fig. 2). The first 8 metres intercepted 0.12% copper in a quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite stockwork hosted in pervasively silicified ignimbrite. The last 2.1 metres intercepted 3.3% copper and 0.56% lead with 108 g/t silver, 0.1 g/t gold, 177 ppm bismuth and 23 ppm tungsten. Most of the assays for El Cobre are pending.

El Placer Norte Area

At least six veins comprise the northern part of the El Placer Vein system (i) Las Tacuachas, (ii) Los Lentes, (iii) Coralillo, (iv) La Chivera, (v) El Huarache y (vi) Pantufla. These veins are hosted in rhyolitic ignimbrite of probable Paleocene age that unconformably overlie the Socavon Ignimbrite. These veins were defined by mapping and sampling historic workings between 1000 and 1180 metres elevation. The historic workings are mainly short adits that follow narrow higher-grade intervals within the larger El Placer Vein system. Individual sample results for Las Tacuachas, Los Lentes and Corallio are in Table 1. The best result from the underground work was 31.4 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb and 2% Zn across 0.3 m in sample BRG-25139. To better understand the potential of the larger system Brigadier did 80 metres of trenching across El Placer in three segments starting northeast of Los Lentes. Results include 8 metres of 2.14 g/t gold and 0.12% lead across the Tacuachas Vein (BRG-117146) and 4 metres of 1.95 g/t gold, 0.1% lead and 0.3% zinc across the surface of Los Lentes (BRG-117154). In addition to verifying the structures mapped underground, the surface trenches have identified gold anomalies between known veins that indicate the presence of several additional veins (Fig. 3). Assays for La Chivera, El Huarache and Pantufla are pending.

Fig. 1 Location map showing the Cobre and El Placer Norte areas. La Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS) transects the map in the ENE direction.

Fig. 2 Cross-section looking north-northwest showing copper results from El Herrero Crosscut.

Fig. 3 Cross-section looking north-northwest across the El Placer Veins. Surface trench BRG-117146 is southeast of this section plane. It was cut off-section to go around an open pit that exploited the Tacuachas Vein. These surface data suggest that Tacuachas is the most important structure and that there are several unidentified structures between the veins known from historic underground mining. Surface trench samples are 1 metre wide.

Table 1. Results of rock chip-channel samples across underground workings and surface trenches on the El Placer Vein System.

Sample Line From (m) To (m) True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Area BRG-27048 0 0.5 0.5 0.58 1 564 1358 893 Tacuachas L. 1000 BRG-27049 0 0.4 0.4 10.73 6 815 994 881 Tacuachas L. 1000 BRG-27050 0 0.5 0.5 3.23 1 198 930 958 Tacuachas L. 1000 BRG-27023 0 1.1 1.1 0.07 1 338 677 551 Tacuachas L. 1011 BRG-27060 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.26 5 1880 7569 2475 Tacuachas L. 1011 BRG-27053 0 0.1 0.1 20.19 16 1667 1407 4835 Tacuachas L. 1016 BRG-27020 0 1.1 1.1 0.45 2 304 1205 226 Tacuachas L. 1016 BRG-27016 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.03 6 1615 8317 917 Tacuachas L. 1025 BRG-25149 0 0.7 0.7 4.40 1 290 1336 4123 Tacuachas L. 1030 BRG-27018 0.2 1 0.8 3.40 5 852 5938 11700 Tacuachas L. 1030 BRG-25139 0.6 0.3 0.3 31.40 11 1818 4690 19600 Tacuachas L. 1030 BRG-25140 0 1.8 1.8 0.13 1 152 1245 4304 Tacuachas L. 1030 FW BRG-25142 0 0.4 0.4 2.43 3 937 4919 2719 Tacuachas L. 1029 BRG-25145 0 0.8 0.8 0.93 2 201 1260 2311 Tacuachas L. 1029 BRG-25144 0 2 2 0.52 3 344 1324 816 Tacuachas L. 1029 BRG-24364 0 0.5 0.5 8.50 1 79 435 904 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-24365 1 1.1 0.1 24.66 1 111 401 1133 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-24366 0 1.5 1.5 1.04 8 1634 5713 3629 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-24368 0 0.9 0.9 4.64 1 266 1206 816 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-24369 0 0.3 0.3 1.34 3 942 5405 2061 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-24370 0 0.8 0.8 2.02 2 1178 7250 1744 Coralillo L. 1035 BRG-25158 0 0.1 0.1 6.25 17 6157 22700 6626 Los Lentes L. 1026 BRG-25159 0 0.9 0.9 2.38 6 1941 6165 10900 Los Lentes L. 1026 BRG-25160 0 1 1 2.24 5 1382 21000 3579 Los Lentes L. 1026 BRG-24362 0 0.1 0.1 1.49 2 993 7089 4870 Los Lentes L. 1026 BRG-24363 0 0.15 0.15 3.56 7 1784 6985 980 Los Lentes L. 1026 BRG-27076 0 0.5 0.5 6.32 3 67 225 466 Between Lentes and Tacuachas BRG-117154 0 65 65 0.52 1 93 815 1532 Trench Including 47 51 4 1.95 2 203 1061 2917 Across Los Lentes BRG-117135 0 10 10 0.81 1 107 822 574 Southwest of Tacuachas BRG-117146 0 8 8 2.14 1 151 1170 646 Tacuachas Surface 1058 m

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company’s press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person’s opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

