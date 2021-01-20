Benton Resources Inc. is pleased to announce it has received an update from Clean Air Metals Inc. on an updated mineral resource estimate for the Thunder Bay North Project . Benton continues to hold approximately 24.6 million shares in Clean Air. In addition, Benton retains a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on any …

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) (‘Benton’) is pleased to announce it has received an update from Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR) (“Clean Air”) on an updated mineral resource estimate for the Thunder Bay North Project (“Project”). Benton continues to hold approximately 24.6 million shares in Clean Air. In addition, Benton retains a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% net smelter return royalty from production on any mineral claims comprising the TBN portion of the Project that a net smelter royalty has not previously been granted. Benton’s 0.5% NSR includes the Beaver and Cloud Zones plus portions of the Bridge Zone, each being part of the Current Lake Deposit.

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton commented, “Benton is extremely pleased with the continued development of the Thunder Bay North Project. In a short time, Clean Air has aggressively and efficiently advanced the Project and demonstrated its continued potential. We congratulate the team at Clean Air on this achievement and wish them continued success as they move forward on this exciting prospect.”

Readers are encouraged to view the entire Clean Air news release on their website by following the link below:

https://cleanairmetals.ca/site/assets/files/5629/2021-01-20-nr-air-dk909h78fq.pdf

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

“Stephen Stares”

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX) is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company’s website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

