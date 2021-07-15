Professional wrestling images & videos will be sold on Wondr’s NFT platform, Memestation.com

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the ” Company ” or ” Wondr Gaming “) is pleased to announce that it has signed a term sheet with the Magen Group to mint historic professional wrestling images and videos into NFTs. Wondr Gaming’s fully built-out, white-labelled NFT technology and fully established blockchain, allows Wondr to work with professional sports leagues, teams, players, amateur athletes and Olympians, as well as gamers and musicians.

Wondr empowers individual athletes, professional sports leagues and teams, gamers, esports organizations, and influencers, as well as musicians and music labels, to monetize their likenesses and harness the true value of their individual and collective media catalogues, by minting NFTs from iconic moments in their careers, which are then sold on the Wondr NFT marketplace, MemeStation.com .

“The vast media catalogue spanning the incredible history of professional wrestling offers a robust revenue stream for Wondr Gaming,” stated the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Jon Dwyer . “We are proud to work with some of the wrestling world’s most historic figures, and use our unique technology to help them mint and sell their most important moments as NFTs through our MemeStation.com marketplace.”

Magen Group President, Jian Magen added, “The Magen Group of companies is thrilled to be a part of the Wondr Gaming family. Bringing to life these special NFTs with this first in class technology will only further our mission to preserve the legacy of the legendary talents we work with. The potential to do something exceptional is unlimited here. We are looking forward to raising the bar and amplifying the Wondr powerhouse platform and team.”

About Magen Group

The Magen Group is a leader in entertainment, production, events and talent. For over 20 years the company has been at the forefront of working alongside household names in the world of pro wrestling and MMA. The ever-enthusiastic organization have also expanded into digital activations, film production, video game development and esports, channeling a young-at-heart mindset into a vast media dynasty.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming, sports and music community through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

