– Leidos, a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering and science solutions and services leader, has joined as a top sponsor of the inaugural US Cyber Games ™, which is led by Katzcy in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Through its sponsorship, Leidos is helping to equip, train and send the first-ever US Cyber Team™ to compete in December at the inaugural International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) in Athens, Greece .

The mission of the US Cyber Games is to bring together talented athletes, coaches and industry leaders to build an elite team for global cybersecurity competition. Our vision is to inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes, build a stronger and more diverse community, and sustain the United States’ world-class competitive edge.

Similar to a sports combine, top athletes from the recently concluded US Cyber Open will be put through a set of rigorous tests. Based on their performance, 20 athletes will be selected for the first-ever US Cyber Team. The team will train together until they head to the first world-wide cybersecurity gaming competition.

“Leidos recognizes the importance of investing in the next generation of cyber talent,” explains Arlette Hart , master solution architect at Leidos and member of the US Cyber Games Board. “We are thrilled to be a part of sending the first U.S. Cyber Team to compete in the International Cyber Security Challenge and look forward to the lasting impact this event will have in empowering the cyber experts of the future.”

As a leading provider of cybersecurity to the federal government, Leidos partners with the civilian, defense and intelligence, health and energy sectors to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. The company builds solutions to help customers address cybersecurity operational and compliance requirements and successfully defend the most critical infrastructure across the United States and the world from advanced cyber threats.

Opportunities to sponsor the US Cyber Games & Team are still available at multiple levels. Sponsors receive many benefits in addition to the pride of supporting America’s first Cybersecurity Team. All funds benefit the team and are managed by our certified 501 (c)(3) fiscal partner. To learn more about the games, team, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.uscybergames.com .

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Leidos is a global leader in the integration and application of information technology, engineering, and science to solve the customers’ most demanding challenges. Visit www.leidos.com to learn more.

About Katzcy

Katzcy is a WOSB and social impact company committed to helping our tech community grow through impactful marketing strategies and skill-oriented tech competitions.

Contact:

Dawn Mayfield White

703-651-2667

314240@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cyber-games-welcomes-leidos-as-champion-sponsor-of-inaugural-season-301332862.html

SOURCE Katzcy