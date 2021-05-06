Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today unveiled the Recon 500 as a groundbreaking new addition to the Company’s popular Recon line of gaming headsets. The Recon 500 debuts Turtle Beach’s patented, first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers and custom-crafted AccuTune™ wood composite-injected earcups which combine to deliver unprecedented sound quality at every frequency. The Recon 500 also features Turtle Beach’s noise-cancelling TruSpeak™ microphone while memory foam cushions, ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology, and a lightweight frame deliver extraordinary comfort. The Recon 500 features a standard 3.5mm audio interface for multiplatform connectivity with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, Nintendo Switch™, PC, and compatible mobile devices. With a MSRP of $79.95 the Recon 500 is a top choice for gamers seeking to elevate their performance with a powerful, affordable headset. Available in Black and Arctic Camo colorways, fans can pre-order the Recon 500 now from participating retailers and at turtlebeach.com . Turtle Beach’s Recon 500 gaming headset launches in North America on May 30, 2021 and at participating retailers across Europe on June 18, 2021 .

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8726155-turtle-beach-recon-500-gaming-headset/

“With our all-new, patented Eclipse ™ Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets,” said Juergen Stark , Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 500 delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.”

Gamers can experience a revolution in gaming audio with the Recon 500 . Turtle Beach’s all-new, patented 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage. The Recon 500 ‘s earcups are precision-engineered and injected with AccuTune™ wood composite, lending to enhanced acoustics for realistic sound imaging. The removable TruSpeak™ noise-cancelling mic delivers reliable, clear, pro-level communication with teammates and other players, and on-ear controls put Volume and Mic Mute right within reach when you need it.

For comfort, soft memory foam cushions wrapped in highly breathable athletic fabric surround the Recon 500 ‘s powerful drivers, allowing gamers to stay cool in the heat of battle. The Recon 500 ‘s adjustable, metal-reinforced headband is built to last while still being lightweight and flexible to stay cozy during long gaming sessions, and Turtle Beach’s patented ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly design removes pressure on your spectacles to add further comfort while you play.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation ( https://corp.turtlebeach.com ) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand ( www.turtlebeach.com ) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand ( www.roccat.com ) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand ( www.neatmic.com ) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR .

