TGS Esports Inc. (“TGS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce that the company has applied to list on the OTCQB. Additionally, OTC Markets has invited TGS to present at the Esports & Gaming Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday 29th of April. CEO Spiro Khouri will host the presentation and answer questions from investors.

“We are seeing increasing interest from US based investors and being tradable on the OTCQB will provide TGS with significant exposure south of the border.” said Spiro Khouri , CEO of TGS Esports. “We are also honoured to have been invited by the OTC Markets Group to present at their Esports & Gaming conference, and look forward to continuing to build our relationship with them.”

The company is already listed on the OTC Pink with the symbol TGSEF, and expects to uplist to the OTCQB in the coming weeks.

TGS Esports will be presenting at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday 29th and registration details to attend the conference are available at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/e-sportsgaming-virtual-investor-conference .

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

