– Gamers and content creators came together for Starlight Children’s Foundation raising $164,753 during the first 2021 Stream For Starlight (S4S) campaign. From March 10 ( Mario Day ) through March 30 over 340 virtual events—from classic Nintendo games to the latest in virtual reality experiences, from dad jokes to thoughtful conversations—were held to benefit Starlight.

Surpassing the $50,000 goal on day one, tens of thousands of viewers watched and donated to the streams in real-time throughout the campaign. Their talents were on display, shining a light on the needs of hospitalized children.

These generous donations will provide Starlight programs to hospitals in need across the U.S. This includes the brand-new Starlight Nintendo Switch Gaming stations , which provide hours of play, distraction, and entertainment for hospitalized kids when they need it most. These stations are specially manufactured to meet strict infection safety protocols. They are used in a variety of settings, from the ER to a playroom or treatment room and bedside for a patient in isolation.

Top S4S fundraisers include:

Team Wild Abandon, a group of over 100 streamers who raised $74,600 on Twitch, becoming the all-time top S4S fundraising team.

on Twitch, becoming the all-time top S4S fundraising team. Team QTp2T, a group of six streamers who raised $16,800 on Twitch, becoming the second top team for the Spring stream.

on Twitch, becoming the second top team for the Spring stream. Mitchflowerpower, who raised $11,500 on Twitch, becoming the top individual fundraiser for the Spring stream.

For nearly 30 years, gaming has been at the heart of Starlight programs. Millions of seriously ill kids across the country have benefited from Starlight programs like Starlight Gaming. Starlight is grateful for this incredible community of generous donors and participants and their passionate support for hospitalized kids.

ABOUT STARLIGHT CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

Starlight Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight’s ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality , Starlight Hospital Wear , and Starlight Gaming , have impacted 17 million kids at more than 800 children’s hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids this year, visit www.starlight.org .

