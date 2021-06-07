Today, Pacsun announced its first foray into online entertainment experiences through an all-new initiative with Roblox and a partnership with premier game development studio MELON. Today, users can find clothing items from Pacsun in the Roblox Avatar Marketplace and use Robux to customize their Avatars with Pacsun branded clothing and fashion accessories, including a set of gold wings. The youth retailer and entertainment driven platform will allow Pacsun to message strong online entertainment initiatives this year to not only engage with existing communities, but also help create new ones and bring identities and self-expression to users through fashion. Collaborating on a creative theme for a living world within Roblox will also be an exciting initiative that Pacsun will start creating alongside MELON later this summer. The Pacsun experience will focus on brand integration, special designs, living world themes, social experiences, and mini games.

Users will have the opportunity to purchase Pacsun fashion items that are now available in the Roblox Marketplace. Currently, Pacsun has developed a Pacsun branded tee that is now available for players to pair with Pacsun-branded tie dye sweatpants.

“We are excited to expand our digital footprint into a new space and bring Pacsun-branded items to Roblox, a platform that has become a social experience for so many of our Pacsun customers,” notes Brieane (Brie) Olson, President of Pacsun. “In addition to our Pacsun-branded items, we are also partnering with MELON to build an experience on Roblox later this year that will be led by interactive, social settings in an open world and act as a community for our consumer that will be Pacsun branded.”

With the division between real and virtual worlds becoming increasingly close, Pacsun is leveraging platforms like Roblox as another way to reach new and existing consumers digitally and align further with the Gen Z market. With the gaming and online entertainment industry being one of the strongest in the pandemic economy, this is a natural brand extension for Pacsun.

“Pairing one of the most innovative apparel brands with a top innovator in online entertainment has been such a pleasure for us. Having the opportunity to create and share Pacsun’s brand image with the world through interactive play is an exciting challenge, and we can’t wait to show the world what’s in the works,” said Devon Thome , CEO of MELON.

Pacsun’s focus has always been its community of youth and speaking the language of its consumers, which ultimately has sparked an increase in social media efforts on behalf of the brand and exploration into newer platforms, like online entertainment. Over the past year, Pacsun has elevated the fashion and shopping experience of its community, at home and beyond, by providing users with virtual try-on experiences via Snapchat, initiatives on TikTok, and shoppable ads on Instagram.

Priding itself on data driven results as part of its marketing success on social media, Pacsun’s quick progression can be seen through its TikTok following, which has risen to 1 Million followers to date. With a goal of moving to shoppable experiences on TikTok by 2022, Pacsun is looking forward to continuing with these initiatives. The brand will continue to story tell and content create on trending Gen Z platforms, like Roblox, that provides retailers with an opportunity to show branding in unique ways and potentially increase profit sales while reaching a new customer acquisition target.

Pacsun hopes to bring a fresh and exciting experience to the Roblox world, while connecting with and learning from the extremely imaginative and passionate community who are on the platform. Pacsun will share more details later this summer regarding its branded experience launching on Roblox, running as early as Fall 2021.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles . Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

ABOUT MELON

MELON is building some of the most creative experiences in the metaverse and is growing quickly as interest from larger brands turns towards gaming platforms like Roblox. Their multifaceted team has a deep history of creative agency and media work, as well as having seasoned veterans from the music and entertainment industry. Their business model focuses on original games, partnership IP and agency services. With great customer traction, excited fans, and big partnerships on the horizon, MELON is ready to put a stake in the ground and help educate and magnetize new partners on opportunities to help shape the conversation surrounding the intersections of the brands, entertainment and the metaverse.

SOURCE Pacsun