Notice of Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Year-end Dividend
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 on November 6, 2020 but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends. 1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021 2. Reasons for the Revisions The Company now expects higher net sales, …
– SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 ( April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021 ) on November 6, 2020 but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends.
1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021
( April 1, 2020 through March 31 , 2021)
|
(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)
|
Net sales
|
Operating
Income
|
Ordinary
|
Profit attributable
|
Earnings
per share
|
Previous forecasts
|
(A)
|
290,000
|
40,000
|
40,000
|
24,000
|
201.14
|
Revised forecasts
|
(B)
|
332,500
|
47,200
|
49,900
|
26,900
|
225.75
|
Change
|
(B-A)
|
42,500
|
7,200
|
9,900
|
2,900
|
Percentage change
|
(%)
|
14.7%
|
18.0%
|
24.8%
|
12.1%
|
[Reference] Results for the fiscal
|
260,527
|
32,759
|
32,095
|
21,346
|
179.02
2. Reasons for the Revisions
The Company now expects higher net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent than previously anticipated under its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 . Among the factors contributing to these revisions is a solid performance by the Digital Entertainment segment as a whole, as well as brisk sales of both printed and digital media in the Publication segment.
*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document’s release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.
3 ． Revision of Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021
|
Interim
|
Year-end
|
Annual
|
Previous Forecasts
|
－
|
￥51.00
|
￥61.00
|
Revised Forecasts
|
－
|
￥58.00
|
￥68.00
|
Actual Results for the
|
￥10.00
|
－
|
－
|
Actual Results for the
(FY2020/3)
|
￥10.00
|
￥44.00
|
￥54.00
4. Reasons for the Revision
The Company recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 .
Given the aforementioned revisions to its consolidated financial forecasts, the Company revises its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year to 58 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 68 yen .
(EOF)
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-revisions-of-consolidated-financial-forecasts-and-year-end-dividend-301288393.html
SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia