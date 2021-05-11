Gaming

Notice of Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Year-end Dividend

- May 11th, 2021

– SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 ( April 1, 2020 – March 31, 2021 ) on November 6, 2020 but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends.

1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021
( April 1, 2020 through March 31 , 2021)

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)

Net sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary
Income

Profit attributable
to owners of
parent

Earnings

per share

Previous forecasts

(A)

290,000

40,000

40,000

24,000

201.14

Revised forecasts

(B)

332,500

47,200

49,900

26,900

225.75

Change

(B-A)

42,500

7,200

9,900

2,900

Percentage change

(%)

14.7%

18.0%

24.8%

12.1%

[Reference] Results for the fiscal
year ended March 31, 2020

260,527

32,759

32,095

21,346

179.02

2. Reasons for the Revisions
The Company now expects higher net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent than previously anticipated under its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 . Among the factors contributing to these revisions is a solid performance by the Digital Entertainment segment as a whole, as well as brisk sales of both printed and digital media in the Publication segment.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document’s release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3 Revision of Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous Forecasts

￥51.00

￥61.00

Revised Forecasts

￥58.00

￥68.00

Actual Results for the
current FY

￥10.00

Actual Results for the
previous FY

(FY2020/3)

￥10.00

￥44.00

￥54.00

4. Reasons for the Revision
The Company recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 .

Given the aforementioned revisions to its consolidated financial forecasts, the Company revises its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year to 58 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 68 yen .

(EOF)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-revisions-of-consolidated-financial-forecasts-and-year-end-dividend-301288393.html

SOURCE SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

