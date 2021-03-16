Leanplum the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of Partner Academy, a new certification program for its solutions partners. The new program is designed to equip Leanplum’s solutions partners with the right working knowledge of the Leanplum platform to better serve the needs of their global clients.

“As a leading customer engagement platform, Leanplum works with innovative mobile-first global brands and numerous solutions partners,” said Andrew Massad , VP of partnerships, Leanplum. “We realized that in order to increase efficiencies and to effectively help our partners serve their clients, we needed to train them on the benefits of our platform and how to use it. This is especially important now that consumer spending on mobile apps is growing at an unprecedented rate, expected to reach $270 billion by 2025. We look forward to seeing the many benefits this program will bring to our partners and the customers we mutually serve.”

Benefits of Leanplum’s Certification Program for Solutions Partners include:

Hands-on tutorials and guidance on how to operate and implement the Leanplum platform for their clients

Access to a wealth of tools and opportunities including co-marketing and curated thought leadership resources

A dedicated Leanplum representative to answer questions and brainstorm creative strategies unique to individual clients

Additional learnings and training as the Leanplum platform grows its capabilities and expands its customer base

Here are what some of our solutions partners are saying about working with us:

“Leanplum’s powerful blend of engagement and analytics capabilities provides us with agility to create comprehensive strategies that drive higher engagement and better insights for our clients.” – Jeff Zaretsky , EVP Growth, FIVE Agency

“Leanplum is a great platform and a natural partnership for Phiture. The combination of Leanplum’s analytics, A/B testing and multi-channel engagement capabilities with Phiture’s deep knowledge of strategy and data-driven marketing is a killer proposition. The Leanplum team are extremely supportive and work closely with us to ensure our mutual clients receive the best possible service and drive maximum impact.” – Andy Carvell , Partner at Phiture, Mobile Growth Consultancy

To learn more about the Leanplum Certification Program for Solutions Partners, visit: https://www.leanplum.com/blog/leanplum-partner-academy/

To get a demo of Leanplum, visit: https://www.leanplum.com/personalized-demo/

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform for the games industry, helps forward-looking brands meet the real-time needs of their customers. By understanding and transforming customer data, behavior, and context, our platform delivers personalized, timely, relevant and tested engagement campaigns across multiple communications channels – building customer loyalty that drives revenue and business growth.

Headquartered in San Francisco , Leanplum has offices across North America , Europe , and Asia , and has received more than $125 Million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com .

