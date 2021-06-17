– OTTera is proud to announce the launch of gTV by Ubisoft, the best video game channel, with talk shows, documentaries and esports, on Samsung TV Plus in France Germany Switzerland and Austria . The popular gaming content will feature new shows, new hosts and tournaments. The channel will be powered by Los Angeles -based white label OTT streaming service OTTera.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ubisoft to bring gTV to TV and mobile viewers in Europe ,” said Stephen L. Hodge , co-CEO and Chairman of OTTera. “Interest in gaming and esports has grown exponentially around the world, and Ubisoft certainly provides a well-curated insight into the industry.”

gTV will feature a wide range of original programs, including among others, a variety of short documentaries and a talk-show, hosted by Pablo Mira in France and Gunnar Krupp in Germany , that will welcome guests to talk about video games through themes like food, love or fear. Play @ Home , will see Jerome Niel visit players across France to challenge them on their favourite games and discover what makes them and their communities so special, and Crafts will feature amazing creations from ClayClaim in Germany .

“So many of us at Ubisoft are proud players, proud to be part of video game culture. Our intent with gTV is to honor this form of entertainment, sharing stories tied to our games, but also the ones that left a mark on us as players,” said Geoffroy Sardin , EMEA Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Ubisoft. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OTTera as we continue to rapidly expand the gTV brand’s visibility across various platforms” said Jean Guerin , Senior Director, Community Engagement at Ubisoft.

OTTera, with their customizable VOD and linear streaming channels, has partnered with Ubisoft to create and support the new channel.

gTV will be free to Samsung smart TV users on Samsung TV Plus in France , Germany , Austria and Switzerland , and is also available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance , Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2019-20 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1,534 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles , OTTera manages 90 channels with over 105 million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world’s largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

