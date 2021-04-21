Good Gamer Corp. (” GoodGamer ” or the “Company”), a fantasy gaming and Esports technology company developing a portfolio of online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce its North American beta launch of the GoodGamer Esports Tournament Management Platform (” TMP “).

GoodGamer’s TMP expands the gaming ecosystem by giving iOS and Android mobile game publishers the opportunity to integrate real-money competitions to their skill based mobile casual games and connecting gamers around the world by allowing them to responsibly compete for real-money prizes.

The TMP is designed for Unity-based games at high-scalability and high-availability. Offering configurable head-to-head and multi-player tournaments as well as a dynamic leaderboard feature, the TMP caters to all categories of skill-based mobile casual games and players from all popular gaming genres as well as more niche selections. The TMP enables gaming publishers to add an additional source of revenue to their games by integrating the GoodGamer Software Design Kit (SDK).

The TMP includes a number of key features that gamers will find beneficial, including a variety of tournament types, loyalty rewards, player rankings and a highly responsive customer support service layer.

“We are overjoyed to finally be able to announce the beta launch of our tournament management platform after all of the amazing hard work and dedication put into it,” said GoodGamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . “We’re excited to offer Unity game publishers of all sizes the ability to earn more from their games and grow their user base through an easy-to-integrate mobile software development kit (SDK). Unlike the industry leading platform by Skillz, GoodGamer welcomes game publishers of all sizes to integrate our SDK, regardless of their daily active user base. Game publishers have been hit with lower ad cpm (cost per thousand impressions) rates with the lack of users making in-app purchases, adding a real-money tournament to their games can increase their revenue without much effort.”

Along with converting third-party game titles to be featured on the platform, GoodGamer also intends to publish its own game titles, such as a solitaire game intended to be featured during the public beta release.

About GoodGamer’s Tournament Management Platform (TMP)

The GoodGamer Tournament Platform network infrastructure was architected and built to leverage top-tier, global service partners such as Amazon Web Services and MongoDB Atlas. The security, scalability and high-availability they offer are a key part of our tech stack.

The heart of the platform itself are the mobile SDKs (Software Development Kits) built in Unity, a coding language supported by Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U), as well as native iOS (a coding language supported by Apple Inc.), and Android code (a coding language supported by Google).

About Good Gamer Corp.

Good Gamer Corp. is a fantasy gaming and Esports technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia . Led by a management team with a proven track record of delivering profitable businesses, Good Gamer is developing a portfolio of online gaming solutions including the GoodGamer Tournament Management Platform (TMP), a mobile Software Design Kit (SDK) that offers mobile game publishers the ability to host real-money competitions for skill based games.

