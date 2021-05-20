– Global Esports Organization Gen.G announced a gamified DJ charity stream today with famed nightclub, Arena in Koreatown, Los Angeles, California in celebration of Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

The event will feature a gamified DJ stream presented by McDonald’s of Southern California . The DJ talent will include Julienne By, Bella Fiasco , DJ Zo, and more on May 25 at 6:30PM PT , with proceeds going to AAPI Community Fund charity initiative, supporting local AAPI communities across the U.S. Gen.G and the McDonald’s of Southern California franchisees will be matching donations up to $10,000 . The stream will be featured on twitch.tv/arenaktown.

“McDonald’s of Southern California is proud to partner with Gen.G to raise money and awareness in support of the fight against anti-Asian hate,” says Andrew Chang , SoCal McDonald’s Owner/Operator and member of McDonald’s local Asian affinity group. “Racism of any form has no place in our society and we stand with our AAPI colleagues and community to build a more inclusive future for all.”

“It’s exciting to partner with Arena and the SoCal McDonald’s to bring creators together from different industries that overlap, all for a good cause. The streaming realm extends much further than gaming; integrating the music world while connecting our audiences together with gaming is something Gen.G continues to push forward. Creating content for gaming fans shouldn’t be limited — we’re bridging the gap between online experiences and offline interests,” said Christina Kim , Gen.G Director of Brand.

Earlier this month, Gen.G kicked off a slate of AAPI programming for May 2021 featuring WORKshops to highlight and celebrate AAPI creators, gaming charity streams, and a celebrity poker event to raise money for the AAPI community. Separately, McDonald’s Southern California franchise group launched fundraising efforts to support organizations working to advance AAPI communities and will be finalizing donations this month.

