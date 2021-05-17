Backed by Platinum Equity and media executive David Nathanson Game Taco, a premier skill-based mobile platform that enables gamers to compete for fun and cash prizes, has entered into an agreement to acquire WorldWinner, a pioneer in skill-based offerings, it was announced today. WorldWinner is part of GSN Games, a division of Game Show Network, which is wholly owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Under Platinum Equity’s new controlling interest, Game Taco and WorldWinner will combine to create a leading premium skill-games platform in the U.S., boasting skill-game IP rights to over 200 branded and generic titles.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Mr. Nathanson will serve as Executive Chairman of the combined businesses, while Game Taco founder and CEO Joshua Barrow will serve as CEO. The WorldWinner brand will continue operating under the Game Taco umbrella and under the leadership of WorldWinner’s General Manager, Matt Turetzky .

“Our acquisition of WorldWinner is a watershed moment for Game Taco,” said Mr. Barrow. “David and I have had WorldWinner on our respective radar for years, and with our resources now combined, and with Platinum Equity’s financial and operational backing, we position ourselves to aggressively pursue a much bigger share of the growing, multi-billion-dollar skill-based game industry.”

Like Game Taco, WorldWinner.com and the WorldWinner app offer tournaments for players of all skill levels featuring many of the world’s favorite games including Wheel of Fortune®, The Price Is Right Super Plinko®, SCRABBLE Cubes, TRIVIAL PURSUIT, Two Dots, and Angry Birds. Headquartered in Boston , with team members in Los Angeles , Ukraine , and India , WorldWinner is also recognized for in-house game development, a vast collection of renowned licensed games in a single destination, and a highly engaged community, prizing out more than $1.5 billion since 1999 across both mobile and desktop destinations.

“This investment brings together two complementary businesses under a powerful leadership team with an exciting vision for growth,” added Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei. “Platinum’s carve-out experience and operational expertise will help ensure a seamless transition and integration, maximizing the talents and technology of both companies.”

“I have long admired GSN’s stewardship of WorldWinner under Matt and his leadership team. Their expertise has cultivated a portfolio of premium IP that has made WorldWinner a trailblazer in skill-based games,” said Mr. Nathanson. “Game Taco’s existing skill-gaming platform, paired with WorldWinner’s outstanding portfolio, is a formula for exceptional growth and innovation over the coming months and years.”

Since 2016, Game Taco has partnered with top game developers to provide skill-gaming tournaments on mobile platforms. Game Taco already holds the rights to well-known game licenses, including Atari hits like Breakout, Asteroids, and Centipede. The addition of WorldWinner’s branded titles complements Game Taco’s growing game portfolio with a singular multi-game destination mobile app in addition to adding WorldWinner’s established web gaming portal.

Telos Advisors, LLC served as financial advisors and Cooley LLP as legal advisors to GSN/Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Platinum Equity was represented by Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett.

David Nathanson was represented by Loeb & Loeb.

Game Taco was represented by Donahue Fitzgerald .

