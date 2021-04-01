– We all know that Sanic can run up 12 times the speed of light, which is equal to 15 lightspeeds per Sanic. But did you know Sanic is the newest addition racing to the top of G FUEL’s flavor list? Seriously, it’s true. If you’ve ever wanted to drink a chili dog from a G FUEL shaker cup, now’s your chance. As in, join the G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs pre-order waitlist at gfuel.comsanic-chili-dogs for $39.99 before the waitlist closes forever at 3:00PM ET on April 2 nd 2021.

Developed in partnership with SEGA® of America, Inc., G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs will be available to buy for customers in the U.S. and Canada as a limited-edition Sanic Bundle, which includes a 40-serving Sanic Chili Dogs tub, 16 oz Sanic shaker cup, and an additional 40-serving Sonic’s Peach Rings tub add-on.

“The Sanic meme still cracks us up after all of these years. We’re thrilled to work with SEGA again on our second, and yes, very real, Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired crossover flavor,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan . “If you’re waiting for us to yell ‘April Fools,’ don’t hold your breath. G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs is the real deal.”

G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs is exactly what it sounds like: the world’s first energy drink that tastes like chili dogs. It’s Sanic’s food of choice that gives him the boost he needs. In fact, G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. A serving of the new flavor has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. So, it will certainly help you if you ” Gotta Go Fast !”

“After the runaway success of the G FUEL Sonic’s Peach rings flavor, SEGA and G FUEL sat in a room together (virtual, of course) to try and figure out how to one-up ourselves. After much deliberation, someone jokingly said, “what about a chilidog flavor?”, to which – we all kind of laughed, and then latched on to its simplistic brilliance. I mean, who doesn’t want to drink a chilidog? Right?” said Michael Cisneros , Manager of Licensing for SEGA of America

Are you ready to wash down G FUEL Sanic Chili Dogs with some water in a Sanic shaker cup and then summon an F5 tornado? Pre-order your G FUEL Sanic Bundle now at gfuel.com/sanic-chili-dogs . The bundle starts shipping this June. Don’t say we didn’t warn you ….

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 250,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

jim@gfuel.com

About SEGA of America

SEGA® of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan -based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. SEGA of America’s website is located at www.sega.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-chili-dogs-energy-drink-inspired-by-sanic-is-coming-to-a-green-hill-near-you-301260892.html

SOURCE G FUEL