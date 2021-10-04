FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign on behalf of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Today, FlowPlay kicks off a new fundraiser supporting ACS’s National Cancer Information Center (NCIC), a 247 support and information hub that provides the latest cancer information, access to care, and prevention and early detection resources for those who have just been diagnosed, are in current treatment, or are caring for someone with cancer. Throughout the month, players within FlowPlay’s flagship social casino, Vegas World can contribute directly to ensure the critical support service is available to anyone with questions about cancer.

ACS researchers estimate that in the US in 2021, almost 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed. Receiving a cancer diagnosis or being a caregiver for someone who has cancer can be incredibly overwhelming. ACS’s National Cancer Information Center provides information and support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Trained cancer information specialists are available via phone, live chat, and video chat, providing accurate, up-to-date cancer information to patients, family members, and caregivers connecting them with valuable services and resources in their communities. Each year, more than a million calls and chats help people in need of this critical service. Anyone needing support around a cancer diagnosis can call 1-800-227-2345.

“Receiving a cancer diagnosis and navigating through treatment and recovery is one of the most challenging times in a person’s life,” said Reid London , managing director, NCIC Operations, American Cancer Society. “The American Cancer Society is grateful to FlowPlay and its incredible community of players, who by donating to this new campaign, will help countless individuals and families to access resources and support during their time of need.”

All Vegas World players will have the opportunity to donate directly to the American Cancer Society from October 4 through November 1 by purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm. To date, FlowPlay has raised approximately $345 ,000 for the ACS.

“The NCIC is more than just an information center; it is an indelible resource for anyone navigating through a cancer journey,” said Derrick Morton , co-founder and CEO, FlowPlay. “I am incredibly proud of the FlowPlay community for continuing to make real contributions to such an important cause. The last year has redefined what it means to be a part of a community, and the NCIC continues to be a pillar of the healthcare community by providing real time support and guidance families and individuals affected by cancer.”

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful connected gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay’s consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry’s most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company’s most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle , FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com .

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org .

