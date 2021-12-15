Gaming Investing News
Esports Technologies, Inc. a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that its newly acquired online casino brand Karamba has won the award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at the SBC Awards 2021 . The awards ceremony took place at Evolution London on December 14 . Attending the gala were such notable gaming brands as bet 365, ...

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that its newly acquired online casino brand Karamba has won the award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at the SBC Awards 2021 . The awards ceremony took place at Evolution London on December 14 . Attending the gala were such notable gaming brands as bet 365, Betsson Group, FanDuel Group, LeoVegas, and PokerMatch.

Karamba was recognized for its launch of BuyWin, a unique tool developed for Germany's regulated online casino market. The BuyWin feature offered one of the highest Return to Player (RTP) across a wide selection of casino games in the German market. Joining Karamba as finalists in the category were Kaizen Gaming, LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group, Novibet, OLE!bet, PokerMatch, and VBet.

Bart Barden , COO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our entire portfolio of brands is centered around maximizing value and engagement for users while delivering innovative solutions for businesses. With BuyWin, Karamba addressed a critical issue facing German bettors and operators alike. Esports Technologies is very proud to have acquired this exceptional brand, and we look forward to reaching new heights together."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021 , as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-karamba-wins-innovation-in-casino--gaming-entertainment-at-sbc-awards-2021-301445171.html

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Ubitus team up with Ericsson for cloud gaming service at Malaysia's national debut of 5G network launch on 15 Dec., 2021

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, jointly with Ericsson ( Malaysia ), demonstrate 5G advantages via its cloud gaming at the Announcement of Commercial Availability of 5G Services by Digital Nasional Berhad on December 15 th 2021 in Kuala Lumpur . 5G offers unprecedented low latency and high bandwidth, which shall usher in new applications and benefit many businesses in Malaysia .

Keep reading... Show less

BISONIC INC PARTNERS WITH MAGIC MACHINE TO CREATE FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARD CULT'S METAVERSE; FULLY REALIZED ON-CHAIN MMO WILL BE FIRST "CREATE TO EARN" BASED GAME

- Bisonic Inc ( https:www.bisonic.io ), a company backed by industry veterans from Maximum Games has entered into an agreement with Austin and Los Angeles -based Magic Machine to expand its digital content and NFT brand Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult . The two companies will establish a true web3 interactive fantasy MMO with sandbox elements that will become a hub for a variety of games and experiences.  Players will own land, socialize, collect resources, craft items, create lore, battle legendary beasts and embark on epic quests. The game will be supported by key on-chain elements that deliver dynamic functionality empowering players to create and mint their own custom NFTs. These NFTs will be used and sold in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces like Opensea or the upcoming Coinbase NFT platform. The metaverse will expand the lore-based "Runiverse" into the interactive realm, growing the reach and awareness of the already flourishing Wizard Cult. There is a planned private and public land sale coming soon enabling anyone to own a corner of this soon to be realized world.

Keep reading... Show less

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: HEART OF CHERNOBYL the First AAA Game to Allow the Community to Own a Piece of the Action

GSC Game World AAA developer of the Cossacks and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game series, is announced the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse where players can truly own a piece of the game.

In partnership with Los Angeles -based DMarket , a platform for trading NFTs and technology for metaverse creation, GSC will use blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The rights to certain unique items will belong to players and it is the first time for the AAA video game.

Keep reading... Show less

'Game-Fi' And 'Play-To-Earn' Economic Systems Set to Transform Gaming, According to Survey With Developers

' GameFi ' the introduction of decentralized finance to games, and ' Play-to-earn ' an economic model that rewards players with real-world financial value, are the most prioritized feature of blockchain technology, according to new research with video game developers.

Based on a survey of video game developers in the US and UK commissioned by leading blockchain platform, Stratis and undertaken by independent research agency Opinium, the capability of blockchain with the greatest potential in gaming is DeFi (decentralized finance) at (57%). Following this was governance — voting using tokens in a decentralized autonomous organization (48%) and play-to-earn, which rewards players with tokens for gameplay (46%).

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Adds KCSA Strategic Communications as Public Relations Partner

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a full-stack esports and online gambling company, today announced that it has engaged KCSA Strategic Communications to assist with its public relations and media initiatives. KCSA Strategic Communications is widely known as one of the most entrepreneurial communications agencies.

"We're excited to add KCSA to the Esports Entertainment Group team to help amplify our brand across different markets and demographics as our business continues to expand and as we further establish our Company as an esports wagering industry leader," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "KCSA, along with our other strategic partners, will play a key role as we continue to progress towards our goal of generating revenue in excess of $100 million this fiscal year."

Keep reading... Show less

East Side Games Group Announces Partnership with NoPowerup

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with NoPowerup Vietnam JSC (" NoPowerup "), based in Hanoi, Vietnam for the world-wide release of a free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the " Partnership ").

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News