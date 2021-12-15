Gaming Investing News
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a full-stack esports and online gambling company, today announced that it has engaged KCSA Strategic Communications to assist with its public relations and media initiatives. KCSA Strategic Communications is widely known as one of the most entrepreneurial communications agencies.

"We're excited to add KCSA to the Esports Entertainment Group team to help amplify our brand across different markets and demographics as our business continues to expand and as we further establish our Company as an esports wagering industry leader," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "KCSA, along with our other strategic partners, will play a key role as we continue to progress towards our goal of generating revenue in excess of $100 million this fiscal year."

Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications commented, "The esports and online gaming industries are expanding at a record pace. Esports Entertainment Group, with its unique model of bringing fans and games together, is well positioned to participate in this rapid growth. We are excited to work with Grant and look forward to telling EEG's stories to the company's key audiences."

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

