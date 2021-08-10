Seattle -based game studio Endeavor One today announced that its stealth-action sandbox game Arashi: Castles of Sin is now available on PlayStation VR. Available for download on the PlayStation storefront, Arashi puts players in the role of ninja assassin Kenshiro in feudal Japan a time of warring states and dark conspiracies. A retail version of Arashi will be in stores worldwide beginning on September 3, 2021 .

Castles across Japan have been captured by vicious bandits, the Six Oni of Iga, and the country has fallen into chaos. Guided by your spymaster cousin Ayane and with your wolf companion Haru as both your friend and a helpful weapon, it is up to you as Kenshiro to reclaim the castles and bring justice to the land.

“The Endeavor One team set out to create a love note to genre filmmaking combined with the rich possibilities of stealth in VR,” said Co-Founder and Creative Director Tom Doyle . “When paired with the expansive weapon sandbox it’s an exhilarating experience.”

Like any trained ninja, you must keep to the shadows in Arashi , stealthily infiltrating the castles and taking down their occupiers. Luckily, you have an arsenal of tools and weapons at your disposal, including a katana and tanto, shuriken, bow and arrows, grenades, grappling hook, and more. The path taken and methods used to defeat enemies are endless, with wits being just as important as gear. The game’s environment can also be an enemy to defeat or an ally to command as you choose between approaches like aggression, deception, and distraction to deliver justice.

