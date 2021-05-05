Fintech

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

- May 5th, 2021

PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced its first quarter 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

– PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Gabrielle Rabinovitch
grabinovitch@paypal.com

Jesse Kreger
jkreger@paypal.com

Media Relations Contacts

Amanda Miller
amandacmiller@paypal.com

Josh Criscoe
jcriscoe@paypal.com

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paypal-reports-first-quarter-2021-results-301284948.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

