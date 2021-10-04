INTUit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint and Credit Karma today announced that it has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with the Toronto Raptors naming INTUit TurboTax as the team’s exclusive Personal and Business Tax Software.

Intuit TurboTax in partnership with The Raptors will put fans on the offence this tax season, ensuring they feel prepared and empowered in managing their taxes without missing a tip-off from their favourite basketball team. This deal follows the recent announcement about Intuit’s 23-year partnership with the LA Clippers , further extending Intuit’s partnership within the NBA.

“Intuit TurboTax and the Toronto Raptors have one very important thing in common: a deep appreciation and respect for their customers and fans,” says Matt Lisowski , General Manager of Intuit’s Consumer Group in Canada . “This partnership will allow us to reach our consumers in new and innovative ways while also supporting the community with access to real tax experts to file confidently regardless of your situation.”

As an exclusive partner and proud supporter of the Toronto Raptors, Intuit TurboTax will:

Usher in the tax season through memorable and exciting activations that deliver exceptional experiences and unforgettable moments for fans

Engage with Canadians on a National level during every regular-season home game

“With the help of the experts at Intuit TurboTax, we’re able to offer fans a new perspective on how they approach their taxes,” says Jordan Vader , Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “The goal is to help our fans learn more about their finances and give them the tools for better financial literacy.”

This partnership is a natural fit for Intuit TurboTax, as they look to support Canadians tackling taxes at any stage of their life journey, whether that is years into their professional life, after a major life change, or taking on their taxes for the first time.

“We know that young professionals are looking to be more financially aware and in control than ever before, and at TurboTax, we’re committed to providing the support and expertise they need to file with confidence,” said Stefania Mancini , Head of Marketing, Consumer Group at Intuit Canada. “With on-demand access to our tax experts, Canadians can file quickly and confidently any time, so you can take a tax break without missing any action.”

Stay tuned throughout the season to see how Intuit TurboTax and the Toronto Raptors work together to bring fans cool, exclusive experiences. While the Raptors are dropping dimes, Intuit TurboTax will help fans pick them up with personalized support to empower their filing journey.

