Fintech

Investing News
.

Intuit Executive to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

- September 8th, 2021

INTUit announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of INTUit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, September 14. The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. PDT1:50 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at . A replay of …

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today that Alex Chriss, executive vice president and general manager of INTUit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, on Tuesday, September 14.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:50 a.m. PDT/1:50 p.m. EDT and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is a global technology platform that helps our customers and communities overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving approximately 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint and Credit Karma , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Investors
Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry
Intuit Inc.
650-944-3036
kali_fry@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Technology Outlook Report Cover

JUST RELEASED! Are You Ready To Make Money From The Tech Market?

  
Grab Our Free Outlook Report To Find Out!
 

Get the latest Fintech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Fintech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Fintech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Technology ETFs for Investor Consideration
Fintech Investing Facts

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×