Tax planning and advisory fees, on average, are five times higher than tax preparation fees, according to an Intuit Accountants survey of tax professionals. Today, Intuit Accountants from Intuit Inc. the global technology platform that makes TurboTax QuickBooks Mint Credit Karma and Mailchimp is announcing the results of the recently conducted Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey. Intuit Accountants ...

Today, Intuit Accountants from Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , is announcing the results of the recently conducted Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey. Intuit Accountants commissioned an industry-wide survey of 786 tax professionals, who currently provide tax planning services or are considering providing tax planning services in the next two years, to understand the landscape around tax planning and advisory services.

This survey provides benchmarks that tax professionals can use to compare, and possibly, increase their tax advisory services to help power prosperity for clients and firms.

Important insights from the survey results include:

  • Respondents shared that tax planning and advisory services have significantly higher fees than compliance services with average fees of $2,351 per client.
  • Tax planning & advisory fees, on average, are 5 times more than tax preparation fees.
  • 74% of tax firms surveyed deliver tax planning services, but only 62% get paid for those services.
  • 18% of tax advisors say they lead with tax planning and advisory services.
  • 1 in 3 preparers not currently offering tax advisory services, are strongly considering adding.

"We see a widening gap in the profession between firms who lead with tax preparation and traditional compliance services and those that lead with proactive tax planning and advisory services," said Barry Pennett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intuit ProConnect Group. "Firms that communicate the estimated tax savings from appropriate strategies are better able to help clients reach their short and long term financial goals, as well as monetize these services."

Tax planning and advisory services are an important extension of tax compliance services. The avalanche of new tax legislation over the past five years and the impact of the pandemic on firms and clients has increased the need for these services. This survey shares insights from tax professionals who are seeing the shifts in real time.

To learn more about advisory services beyond the report, visit The Path to Advisory , a comprehensive, free online guide available through the Intuit ProConnect Tax Pro Center to help firms lead with planning and advisory services. Using the collective knowledge, experience, tools, and best practices from Intuit Tax Council Members, this guide offers clear, actionable steps for firms looking to add advisory services, or firms already in the process of switching.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

*Source: Intuit Accountants Survey, August 2021 (n=786)

Debra Hammer
debra_hammer@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS Expands Annual InnovateIN48 Competition to Next Generation of Fintech Leaders

Key facts:

  • In its ninth year, FIS' InnovateIN48 innovation competition continues to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.
  • The fintech competition, which had been employee-based since 2013, expanded this year to include a Student Edition focused on financial inclusion.
  • Winning student teams received prizes and priority interviews for internships or full-time employment with FIS, with the first-place team earning entry into a pre-accelerator technology startup program with FIS to continue working on their idea.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winning innovations from InnovateIN48 , its annual fintech competition that is designed to spark creativity and new technologies to continually advance the way the world pays, banks and invests. The competition, which had been employee-based since it began in 2013, was expanded this year to include students from U.S. colleges and universities.

Intuit QuickBooks' Integrated Small Business Bank Account Is Now QuickBooks Checking

Differentiated banking experience enhanced with new features to deliver greater value, visibility and cash management capabilities to small businesses

INTUit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today introduced QuickBooks Checking . First launched in 2020 as QuickBooks Cash, QuickBooks Checking has transformed business banking into an active money-management hub that delivers greater cash flow predictability and financial control for small businesses.

Intuit QuickBooks Projects 17 Million New Entrepreneurs To Join Rapidly Growing Small Business Economy in 2022

After two record-breaking years of new business creation, Intuit QuickBooks forecasts the trend will persist in 2022, predicting up to 17 million new small businesses to be formed. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence how Americans want to work, with an overwhelming 83% of people saying it has accelerated their plans to start a business. These findings and more are highlighted in the QuickBooks New Business Insights report , based on a recent survey of 8,000 U.S. employees commissioned by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

The report's findings underscore the importance of small businesses to the overall economy and consumers' ongoing appetite to support them as we head into 2022.

What is Fintech?

What is Fintech?

Fintech, or financial technology, refers to a broad range of tech applications in the financial services industry. But there’s more to the market than a simple definition. So what is fintech?

Fintech companies are often startups creating disruptive technologies that transform the financial sector through software innovation. Mobile payments, artificial intelligence, automation, data analytics, digital assets and digital ledger technology are some of the current big buzzwords.

With so many categories and so much discussion about the sector, investors outside of the financial services industry may be asking themselves just what fintech entails. Here the Investing News Network (INN) provides a brief overview to better answer the question.

Majority of Mid-Sized Businesses Outgrow Technology or Overpay for Unused Features

Intuit QuickBooks Survey Finds Mid-Sized Businesses are Increasingly Adopting Technology, Yet Finding the "Right-Sized" Tools Remains an Obstacle

Ninety-three percent of businesses with 10 to 100 employees say they have outgrown at least some of their digital tools or are paying for features of an Enterprise Resource Planning system that they don't use 1 . In fact, 79% of mid-sized businesses report they are underserved by digital tools designed for small businesses, yet large enterprise digital tools are overkill. The findings come from a new survey of mid-sized businesses released today from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .

Community and Regional Banks Embrace Digital Transformation by Selecting FIS

Key facts

  • PointBank, Bank of Southern California and three other community banks recently selected FIS as their new banking platform and digital provider, embracing HORIZON and Digital One as their banking and digital platforms for the future.
  • FIS is a destination for innovative banks because of its flexible, modern solutions that scale with their growth while enhancing speed to market of fresh capabilities and experiences.

As community and regional banks accelerate their digital transformation strategies, FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) continues to be a destination for innovative financial institutions looking for providers with a full financial suite of solutions. FIS has recently signed agreements with five new banks, including PointBank and Bank of Southern California, who are embracing HORIZON and Digital One as their banking and digital platforms for the future.

