Key facts Honolulu-based bank will tap into FIS digital banking solutions to create a modern and highly personalized digital banking experience across online and mobile channels. FIS Digital One has a low-code implementation, which can greatly enhance speed to market. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behaviors and accelerate the adoption of digital banking, Bank of Hawaii has expanded its …

Key facts

Honolulu-based bank will tap into FIS digital banking solutions to create a modern and highly personalized digital banking experience across online and mobile channels.

FIS Digital One has a low-code implementation, which can greatly enhance speed to market.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape consumer behaviors and accelerate the adoption of digital banking, Bank of Hawaii has expanded its relationship with financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) to modernize its digital banking offering for its growing customer base. The platform enables Bank of Hawaii to deliver highly intuitive and functionally rich experiences across online and mobile channels and aligns with the bank’s mission to invest in new digital options and services for its customers.

With a legacy of nearly 125 years, Bank of Hawaii has served generations of families and continues to serve the evolving needs of the community by modernizing its customer experience through an expanded set of advanced digital conveniences.

With a low-code implementation, which can greatly enhance speed to market, the bank selected FIS Digital One to power its next-generation digital platform. FIS Digital One accelerates digital transformation by providing the ability for a bank’s customers to rapidly tailor their user experience while leveraging existing bank assets to deliver compelling customer journeys that drive the business forward. The highly scalable and configurable platform will grow with the bank’s needs over time.

FIS Digital One will enable the bank to create and provide a wide range of personalized offerings for its customers. By leveraging FIS Code Connect , Bank of Hawaii can easily integrate with a wide range of third-party fintech solutions and data providers to gain insights about their client base.

“Building a better tomorrow for our customers means making sure we’re meeting their needs and providing them with positive experiences across all banking channels,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter S. Ho at Bank of Hawaii. “Digital One is an investment in the future of our community, as it allows us to deliver digital solutions and experiences that our customers want the most.”

“Bank of Hawaii is making the right moves to modernize and transform its digital banking capabilities with its selection of Digital One,” said Rob Lee, Head of Digital and Banking at FIS. “Delivering seamless and consistent experiences across all digital banking channels is business critical for banks today, especially since the outbreak of the pandemic, which has pushed people to adopt digital banking capabilities at accelerating rates.”

This contract further expands Bank of Hawaii’s 32-year relationship with FIS.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawaii Corporation, visit www.boh.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005153/en/

Kim Snider, +1 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com