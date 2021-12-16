Alpha Esports Tech Inc. , is pleased to announce that the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Brian Wilneff, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their ...

ALPA:CC