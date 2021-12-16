eSports Investing News
Alpha Esports Tech Inc. , is pleased to announce that the current Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Brian Wilneff, has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their ...

Mr. Wilneff, who is the founder and creator of GamerzArena, built the GamerzArena platform for casual and amateur gamers after he realized that there was no platform for casual and amateur gamers to improve their skills while also earning money and prizes. In 2018, Stadia Ventures accepted GamerzArena as the first esports platform in their accelerator program – an extensive business boot camp and mentorship program for the best in the sports industry, with Mr. Wilneff at the helm. As Chief Operating Officer of the Company, Mr. Wilneff has focused on building relationships across the esports industry and was instrumental in securing some of Alpha's partnerships, such as with the New Jersey Devils ® and Vancouver Whitecaps ® . Mr. Wilneff also has been an integral part of Alpha's entry into the metaverse.

Mr. Wilneff commented, "I could not be more excited to lead such an amazing team of talented, driven and experienced individuals, as we look to expand our reach in the video game landscape and assess the amazing opportunities in the metaverse. Gaming has been a passion of mine throughout my entire life and being able to scale our business through online video game tournaments and the launch of our SaaS platform this coming year is a dream. Under my leadership and the complement of the wealth of experience from our board members, Alpha will aspire to be a leading video game technology company in the coming years and for a long time after."

Mr. Wilneff replaces Matthew Schmidt, who is resigning from the position of CEO effective immediately. The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Schmidt will be continuing in his role as a member of the board of directors.

Mr. Schmidt commented, "Brian's passion, vision, and expertise as CEO will continue to drive Alpha to new heights. When it comes to selecting Alpha's CEO, there was no one so intimately connected or committed to Alpha's mission as Brian. We look forward to working together and driving our mission of accessible and inclusive player experiences forward."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in Esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphaesports.com

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alphatech.inc - 604 359 1256
Media and Public Relations: Sherry Ash - media@alphatech.inc - 917 674 8292

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Matthew Schmidt
Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please visit www.alphatech.inc , or contact ir@alpahatech.inc .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business and plans and prospects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plans will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release


