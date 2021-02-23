Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National Gaming i3 Interactive FansUnite and Score Media and Gaming . Online betting markets are booming. With the recent success of New Jersey generating over $1 billion in taxable income per month, more states hungry for tax revenues are opening up to sports betting …

Online betting markets are booming. With the recent success of New Jersey generating over $1 billion in taxable income per month, more states hungry for tax revenues are opening up to sports betting and gaming. Canada is now expected to open the market for sports betting with the passing of Bill C-218. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) CEO Jay Snowden “Incredibly Optimistic About Barstool Sportsbooks Upside”

“…Highlights from the fourth quarter include the continued momentum we’re seeing for our Barstool Sports book app in Pennsylvania, strong retention, CRM efforts and creative promotions.. have led to an increased handle and market share. And most importantly, highlight our unique and unmatched approach to efficient customer acquisition…On January 22nd, we introduced our Barstool Sportsbook Mobile app in Michigan to very strong demand…Our next launch state will be in Illinois, where we plan to go live prior to March madness, pending regulatory approval. From there, we’ll continue to roll out in new states every three to five weeks or so until we’re operational in 10 or more states by the end of 2021….”

“…Looking forward, we’re anticipating an exciting new year as we continue to introduce Barstool-branded retail and mobile sports books across our portfolio, including brand-new builds at our two properties opening in Pennsylvania during the second half of ’21…We have already seen very strong results from our retail sportsbooks, with our Indiana properties seeing meaningful increases in both gaming and non-gaming revenues following their rebranding at Barstool Sportsbooks. We are incredibly optimistic about the opportunities to unlock further upside as we introduce additional Barstool Sportsbook and sportsbars across the portfolio.”

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) Earnings Call Highlights: http://bit.ly/3qMafcD

i3 Interactive (CSE: BETS) (OTC: BLITF), CEO Chris Neville: “Building Next Billion Dollar Global Betting Giant”

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) CEO Chris Neville, shares his company’s ambitious global strategy, with a unique focus on India. As a pioneer of online gaming with almost 20 years experience, Neville see’s a strong parallel between the poker boom of the early 2000’s and the Indian market today.

India is one of the fastest growing online gaming markets in the world. With a growing population, especially the middle class, a burgeoning economy, the fastest internet adoption in the world, and with 65% of the population under the age of 35, India is the perfect storm for skill based online gaming.

i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) sees India as the perfect launchpad for it’s global betting business, with relatively low customer acquisition costs, less competition, and blue sky upside potential. By partnering with Indian social influencers such Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars, i3 Interactive (OTC: BLITF) (CSE: BETS) reaches their 150 million followers in India. I3 is also expanding into new untapped global gaming markets such Canada which is about to legalize sports betting.

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve – while adding multiple aggregators for each game – reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF – per online casino – and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos – these numbers can quickly add up.

February 10 – FUNFF engages the services of Ifrah Law PLLC, a prominent U.S. gaming law firm to collaborate with OneComply Inc. in assisting FansUnite with their U.S. licensing strategy. In response to the interest that FansUnite has received from U.S. gambling and casino operators for their sports betting and iGaming solutions, a founding member of Ifrah Law, Jeff Ifrah, will provide counsel to FansUnite on their rapid expansion strategy across the different U.S. jurisdictions beginning with New Jersey.

January 11 – FUNFF closes an oversubscribed C$13.4 million private placement driven by strong investor demand. “The successful closing of this upsized financing provides further validation that the global gambling market is seeing a resurgence in demand from investors,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. “As we now look to advance our operations globally, we believe this additional capital will allow us to explore strategic initiatives and execute on our vision of becoming a globally recognized iGaming leader.”

December 16 – FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. E-Sports betting market, as it’s long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo’s partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

Score Media and Gaming (OTC: TSCRF) (TSE: SCR) CEO John Levy: “Enormous Opportunity For Sports Betting in Canada”

“…we’re starting to unlock the potential of theScore and theScore Bet, showcasing the value of a fully integrated media and gaming business. As our gaming operations in the U.S. expand, we are simultaneously preparing for what is an enormous opportunity on the horizon in Canada, with the anticipated creation of a fully legalized and regulated sports betting and iGaming market…theScore’s popularity in Canada is unmatched in the mobile sports space, and we are eager to deliver theScore Bet to our fans in our home territory.

“… We estimate a market potential for online gaming in Canada at between US$3.8 billion and $5.4 billion in annual gross gaming revenue based on historical data, extrapolated from the legal online gaming markets in the U.S. and globally. It is now clear that there is cross party support and strong momentum to amend Canada’s outdated federal laws and enable legal sports betting market to flourish.theScore is Canada’s leading mobile sports brand, with millions of loyal app users across this country. And we’re in a great position to capitalize on the expansion of online gaming. We’re hard at work preparing for this sizeable opportunity and look forward to seeing legislation progress in 2021…”

Score Media and Gaming (OTC: TSCRF) (TSE: SCR) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/2NWjNms

