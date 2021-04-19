Company Presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. …

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Perimeter’s website at https://ir.perimetermed.com/news-events/ir-calendar or at https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton6/pink.v/3100902 . The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the event.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF)(FSE:4PC) is a Toronto-based medical technology company with U.S. headquarters in Dallas, Texas that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter’s Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in addition to standard of care tissue assessment for decision making during the procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system. Perimeter is also advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a $7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). Perimeter has been granted a Breakthrough Device Designation for its OCT Imaging System coupled with ImgAssist AI, and has plans to initiate a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

