Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update. Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Supported by a strong balance sheet and a …

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Supported by a strong balance sheet and a driven leadership team, we continue to execute against our clinical development and commercialization strategies. With FDA 510(k) clearance for Perimeter S-Series OCT, we are ramping up our sales development activities to support our commercialization efforts in the U.S. In addition, we initiated a physician-led study in collaboration with Northern Arizona Healthcare evaluating how surgeons might use Perimeter S-Series OCT to aid their decisions during breast conserving surgery and improve patient outcomes.”

Mr. Sobotta continued, “The recent Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA marked another milestone and significant validation of Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI, our ‘next-gen’ technology currently in clinical development. Supported by a grant from CPRIT, our ATLAS AI Project aims to show that the combination of artificial intelligence with our proprietary OCT platform could be a transformative, disruptive new technology that helps surgeons treat breast cancer. The next key objective is initiating a randomized, multi-site pivotal study to generate data to demonstrate how Perimeter’s technology performs against the standard of care.”

Corporate Highlights

In March 2021, Perimeter completed the acceleration of certain share purchase warrants issued on June 29, 2020 and, since the Company’s third quarter results ending September 30, 2020, has received a total of approximately $8.3 million in proceeds from the exercise of approximately 4.3 million warrants.

On March 1, 2021, Perimeter announced that it had received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for version 2.1 of the Perimeter S-Series OCT, enabling Perimeter to bring its commercial-ready imaging platform to the U.S. market. Previously referred to as “OTIS,” Perimeter S-Series OCT is indicated for use as an imaging tool in the evaluation of excised human tissue microstructure by providing two-dimensional, cross-sectional, real-time depth visualization with image review manipulation software for identifying and annotating regions of interest.

On March 30, 2021, Perimeter announced that Dr. Beth DuPree, a surgeon at Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley Medical Center, initiated a clinical study, which will enroll up to 100 patients, that will evaluate the use of Perimeter S-Series OCT during breast conserving surgery, with the aim of demonstrating that surgeons can effectively use Perimeter S-Series OCT to aid their decisions if additional tissue needs to be excised.

Subsequent to quarter end, on April 15, 2021, Perimeter announced that the FDA granted a Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter OCT combined with ImgAssist AI – to be called Perimeter B-Series OCT. This designation allows for accelerated interactions with the FDA during product development and prioritized review of future regulatory submissions. In addition, a new Medicare policy program (Medicare Coverage of Innovative Technology, or MCIT) provides national Medicare coverage for up to four years for FDA-designated Breakthrough Devices upon market authorization, enabling more rapid utilization of new and innovative technologies for the Medicare population.

Subsequent to quarter end, on April 14, 2021, Perimeter provided an update on its ATLAS AI Project. Using more than 400 volumes of images of excised breast tissue collected in the first stage of the project, the standalone AI algorithm achieved a key performance metric of 0.94 AUC (area under the receiver operating characteristic curve). The data generated to date support the continued advancement of Perimeter’s “ImgAssist” AI technology to the next stage of the ATLAS AI Project. Perimeter intends to conduct a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate Perimeter OCT combined with ImgAssist AI against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

Summary of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

All of the amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”) applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard (“IAS”) 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $3,820,246 compared to $1,730,564 during the same period in 2020.

The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $4,015,732 compared to $1,792,611 for the same period in 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, cash used in operating activities was $3,026,529.

As at March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $16,367,581 and investments were $1,068,000.

For detailed financial results, please see Perimeter’s filings at www.sedar.com and on the company’s website at https://ir.perimetermed.com/ .

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

About Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI

Perimeter is advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter B-Series OCT coupled with ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter has plans to initiate a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In this news release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information may relate to management’s future outlook and anticipated events or results, and may include statements or information regarding the future financial position, business strategy and strategic goals, competitive conditions, research and development activities, projected costs and capital expenditures, research and clinical testing outcomes, taxes and plans and objectives of, or involving, Perimeter. Without limitation, information regarding future sales and marketing activities, Perimeter’s technology platform, including Perimeter S-Series OCT, Perimeter B-Series OCT, Perimeter ImgAssist (the “Products”), sales, placements and utilization rates, reimbursement for the various procedures, future revenues arising from the sales of the Company’s Products, research and development activities, the Company’s plans to seek further regulatory clearances for additional indications, as well as the Company’s plans for development of the Products is forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Perimeter’s control. Such forward-looking statements reflect Perimeter’s current view with respect to future events, but are inherently subject to significant medical, scientific, business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. In making forward-looking statements, Perimeter may make various material assumptions, including but not limited to (i) the accuracy of Perimeter’s financial projections; (ii) obtaining positive results from trials; (iii) obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; and (iv) general business, market and economic conditions. Further risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those applicable to Perimeter and described in Perimeter’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on Perimeter’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In particular, we note the risk that our technology may not achieve the anticipated benefits in terms of surgical outcomes. Perimeter does not intend, nor does Perimeter undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005291/en/

Shushu Feng

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

(647) 360-0302

media@perimetermed.com