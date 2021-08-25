Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today provided a corporate update on the progress made to date to grow its commercial organization. Under the leadership of Steve Sapot, Perimeter’s Chief Commercial Officer, the Company continues to build the …

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today provided a corporate update on the progress made to date to grow its commercial organization. Under the leadership of Steve Sapot, Perimeter’s Chief Commercial Officer, the Company continues to build the infrastructure to support and expand its sales and marketing team, including the addition of the initial four key market development managers tasked with launching Perimeter’s novel S-Series OCT medical imaging technology in the U.S. market.

Steve Sapot commented, “We continue to attract top-tier sales professionals to our roster, including the addition of four highly accomplished market development managers, who bring experience from leading medtech companies including Medtronic, BD, Stanley Healthcare, and Sonosite. These core team members cover key regions in the U.S. where we have strategically identified the leading healthcare institutions that could represent the ideal early adopters of our innovative, ‘real-time’ OCT imaging technology. Our sales and marketing team is passionate about delivering Perimeter’s technology to leading U.S. physicians, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes and lowering healthcare costs.”

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our Chief Commercial Officer along with these first four Perimeter market development managers have impressive track records in similar ‘go-to-market’ strategies with our target customers. We consider the high caliber of talent that we have added to our sales team as another point of validation of Perimeter’s novel imaging technology and its potential to address a significant unmet medical need in the OR.”

Mr. Sobotta added, “In addition to the ongoing expansion of our sales team, our medical affairs and marketing teams have made significant progress towards establishing the foundational groundwork to support our commercial growth plans. Under the leadership of Dr. Sarah Butler, Perimeter’s VP, Clinical & Medical Affairs, we continue to execute on the clinical education strategies and activities with the aim of ensuring our customers’ success with our technology.”

About Perimeter S-Series OCT

Cleared by the U.S. FDA, Perimeter S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a novel medical imaging system that provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. Giving physicians the ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures “real time” in the operating room has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

About Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI

Perimeter is advancing the development of its proprietary, next-gen “ImgAssist” artificial intelligence technology under its ATLAS AI project, which is made possible, in part, by a US$7.4 million grant awarded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for Perimeter B-Series OCT coupled with ImgAssist AI, and Perimeter has plans to initiate a randomized, multi-site, pivotal study to evaluate it against the current standard of care and assess the impact on re-operation rates for patients undergoing breast conservation surgery.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company that is driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists use Perimeter’s imaging technology and AI in the fight against breast cancer, which is estimated to account for 30% of all female cancer diagnoses this year.

