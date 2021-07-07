Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (“the Company”, TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications would like to announce that it has engaged North Equities, Peterson Capital and Stonegate Capital Partners to raise awareness of the Company’s exciting story with a broader audience across North America .

Mr. Krakiwsky said “This is the first major investor communication program we have undertaken as a Company and we are committed to bringing our unique growth story to a bigger audience. With our strong fundamentals, including production of our new 100MHz product, the Company is scaling up to meet strong demand. We feel the time is right to attract new investors and shine a spotlight on our unique market position.”

North Equities

North Equities is a firm specializing in algorithmic digital marketing with a specialization in social media campaigns. North Equities will serve as a marketing consultant to help establish an audience on social media and raise awareness on digital platforms. They have a strong track record of effectively sharing company stories in the digital realm and we expect them to help the Company attract a younger, more tech savvy investor looking for a growth story in disruptive technologies.

Peterson Capital

Peterson Capital provides capital markets advisory and corporate communications to Canada’s leading growth companies. Peterson Capital specialize in helping CEOs & CFOs earn more capital markets support for their company, raising their profile and helping provide easier access to financing sources. This is achieved by introducing their clients to our network of leading Investment Advisors, fund managers, and family office managers in Canada and in Europe .

Stonegate Capital Partners

Stonegate Capital Partners will provide investor relations services to the Company with a specific focus on the US small-cap institutional investment community. Stonegate Inc. is a 40-year-old investor relations, and research firm based in Dallas, Texas . Its research covers companies in a variety of industries and is distributed to its wide network of institutional high net worth investors. Stonegate’s primary focus is assisting small cap companies to achieve their capital markets objectives and to both increase and strengthen their institutional shareholder base across the United States .

Stonegate will receive US$5,000 per month for three months commencing July 6, 2021 and US$3,000 per month for three additional month. The term of the agreement is six months and may be cancelled subsequently, in writing, with standard notice provisions. The agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV: NSCI , OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol ‘ NSCI ‘ ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘ NSCIF ‘, and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘ 1N1 ‘.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company’s electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

To sign up for updates relating to Nanalysis, please complete the online form found HERE .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/06/c0804.html