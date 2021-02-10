Leveljump Establishes New Technology Subsidiary

The new subsidiary will look to acquire or develop innovative products and services within the healthcare sector LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce it has formed a new subsidiary, Leveljump Technologies Inc. .Leveljump Technologies Inc. has a mandate to primarily focus on new products and services that may have the potential to disrupt various segments …

The new subsidiary will look to acquire or develop innovative products and services within the healthcare sector

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (“Leveljump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce it has formed a new subsidiary, Leveljump Technologies Inc. (“LJT”).

Leveljump Technologies Inc. has a mandate to primarily focus on new products and services that may have the potential to disrupt various segments of the healthcare industry. LJT will be considering direct investments in companies developing new healthcare solutions, and/or the acquisition of technology assets. In addition, the subsidiary will also develop new in-house technology offerings that can create a significant impact on the healthcare marketplace.

Areas of initial interest for LJT will include medical imaging and diagnostic imaging, eye care products and services, as well as telehealth innovations for various aspects of patient care.

“We are very excited to explore more opportunities in the healthcare sector with the establishment of this new subsidiary, which will complement the teleradiology services that we already provide,” said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of LevelJump Healthcare Corp. “LJT will offer new innovations in healthcare procedures and products that can provide better patient care and reduce the cost pressure on the overstressed Canadian healthcare system.”

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

