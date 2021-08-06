LevelJump Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000 .The net proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes.The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day …

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) (“LevelJump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 250,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date and will become free trading on December 5th, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Investor Communications

The company has also announced that it has engaged two firms to assist with investor communications and marketing to reach potential new investors.

The Company has entered into a six-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto based marketing firm, North Equities Corp. North Equities Corp. specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news. The Company will pay North Equities $100,000. North Equities currently owns 250,000 shares of the Company.

The Company has also engaged Winning Media to provide strategic digital media services, marketing, branding, and data analytics services. The Company has agreed to an initial budget of $100,000 with Winning Media and may wish to continue for additional services with Winning Media but is under no obligation. Winning Media will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company. Winning Media and its principals do not have any direct or indirect equity interest in the Company and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services. The Company and Winning Media act at arm’s length.

Winning Media is a Houston, Texas based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness.

The Investor communications is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, if applicable.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business plans and the outlook of the Company’s industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

