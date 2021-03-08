LevelJump Healthcare Corp. a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange for the listing of up to 10,507,663 Common Share Purchase Warrants . The LevelJump Warrants are a supplemental listing to the LevelJump Common Shares under TSXV Policy 2.8 – Supplemental Listings.As part of the Qualifying Transaction between Good2Go2 …

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (“LevelJump” or the “Company”), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for the listing of up to 10,507,663 Common Share Purchase Warrants (the “LevelJump Warrants”). The LevelJump Warrants are a supplemental listing to the LevelJump Common Shares under TSXV Policy 2.8 – Supplemental Listings.

As part of the Qualifying Transaction (“QT“) between Good2Go2 Corp. and Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. (“CTS“), and the associated Concurrent Financing, the Company has issued 9,811,622 LevelJump Warrants to certain investors which will be eligible for listing on the Exchange. 8,978,289 warrants will be eligible for listing as of the date set by the Exchange (the “Warrant Listing Date“), while the remaining 833,333 warrants will be listed following the conclusion of certain imposed escrow conditions.

Further, an additional 696,041 LevelJump Warrants will be available for listing upon the exercise of certain options (the “Agent Options“) granted to Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (the “Agents“) as compensation for their involvement in the issuance of subscriptions receipts by CTS under the Subscription Receipt Agreement.

Each LevelJump Warrant provides the holder with the option to purchase one (1) LevelJump Common Share at a price of $0.50, exercisable at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 14th, 2023 (36 months from the Listing Date of the LevelJump Common Shares).

The Company is excited to be able to offer increased liquidity to its warrant holders through this Supplemental Listing.

The Company would like to correct an item from its press release dated February 9, 2021, in that the 125,000 warrants being issued and mentioned in that press release were stated to have an exercise price of $0.45 per share when in fact the correct exercise price should read as $0.50 per share.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

