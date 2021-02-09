Leveljump Announces Debt Conversion

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory consent, the Company has agreed to settle $37,500 of indebtedness through the issuance of 125,000 units at a price of $0.30 per Unit to an arm’s length trade creditor . Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company until December …

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (“the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory consent, the Company has agreed to settle $37,500 of indebtedness (the “Debt Conversion”) through the issuance of 125,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.30 per Unit to an arm’s length trade creditor (the “Creditor”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (“Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company until December 13, 2023, at an exercise price of CA$0.45 per share.

The Company has entered into this transaction to allow it to use the retained cash for due diligence on prospective acquisitions in connection with its business plan. Additionally, as a result of this debt conversion, other than ongoing trade payables, the Company has no outstanding liabilities. The Creditor is arm’s-length to the Corporation and there are no finder’s fees payable.

The Debt Conversion will close following receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV. All securities to be issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and one day and any other required resale restrictions. The securities to be issued have not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

About Leveljump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing Teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

