KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced that it will hold the first ever live demonstration of its Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system. The demonstration will be held in the Whistler, British Columbia area in the afternoon of July 9th, 2020. In attendance for KWESST will be the Company’s Executive Chairman David Luxton and the C.E.O. Jeff MacLeod.

While not open to the general public, investors who wish to attend are invited to send an email to: investors@kwesst.com. Please note that capacity at the demonstration site is very limited. A video of the event is expected to be posted on the Company’s website during the week of July 12th.

The LEC system is the world’s first cartridge-based non-lethal firing system with universal application across four market segments that currently use a variety of dated “non-lethal” or “less-lethal” solutions. These segments are (i) public order (riots and control of dangerous subjects), (ii) military and law enforcement training (realistic force-on-force training), (iii) personal defence (home, car, boat, RV, camping, hiking), and (iv) high-action gaming.

KWESST also announces that David Luxton will be a presenter at the 11th Annual Whistler Capital Conference organized by Capital Event Management which takes place in Whistler between July 9th and 11th. The conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value future tactical systems for land forces and responders. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and all versions of the ATAK Tactical Awareness. KWESST also has developmental “smart ordnance” projects including its “Shot Counter” system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance, and a unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST after giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

