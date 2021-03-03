KWESST Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC . EMC will be providing investor relation services to the Company, effective March 5th, 2021. The EMC agreement has an initial term of 90 days, and the Company has paid EMC a non-refundable fee of …

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for electronic media and webcast services, design, development and dissemination services with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC). EMC will be providing investor relation services to the Company, effective March 5th, 2021. The EMC agreement has an initial term of 90 days, and the Company has paid EMC a non-refundable fee of $150,000 (USD). EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants consisting of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the microcap and small-cap equity markets. Neither EMC nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company.

David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST, said: “Following our recent listing in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market, we believe the time is right to begin reaching U.S. based investors. We expect the engagement of EMC will help us expand our shareholder base and the liquidity of the stock to the benefit of all shareholders.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said: “We are pleased to represent KWESST Micro Systems Inc. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy.”

The engagement of EMC is subject to KWESST making certain filings with and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental “smart ordnance” projects including its “Shot Counter” system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the commencement of trading and the plans and operations of KWESST after giving effect to the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

