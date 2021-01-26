ProStar Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that KCI Technologies, Inc. one of the top ranked engineering firms in the US, has entered into a service-level agreement with the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ProStar™ Geocorp Inc., to integrate PointMan® into their business operations. KCI is an engineering, planning and construction firm with over 1,700 employees and 55 offices throughout the United States …

ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) is pleased to announce that KCI Technologies, Inc. (“KCI”), one of the top ranked engineering firms in the US, has entered into a service-level agreement (SLA) with the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ProStar™ Geocorp Inc., to integrate PointMan® into their business operations.

KCI is an engineering, planning and construction firm with over 1,700 employees and 55 offices throughout the United States that offers multi-discipline services to transportation, water, utility, and facilities. “PointMan delivers to KCI a more efficient workflow process, trusted data quality and precision, and it is also, by far, the easiest I have ever used when compared to any of the other major mobile GIS solutions on the market,” said Joseph Porter, National Training and Quality Control Manager at KCI’s S.U.E. and Utility coordination division.

Page Tucker, President and CEO of ProStar, stated today that: “Our client acquisitions to date have been Fortune 500 construction firms, Department of Transportation agencies, and Energy Companies in both the US and Canada, but our recent product enhancements have been more geared towards engineering and surveying. The feedback from some of the largest firms in the US and Canada is they cannot believe that a simple and easy to use application that runs on a standard mobile device delivers surveying levels of accuracy and improves cumbersome workflow processes at such a low cost. That is why they call it disruptive and that is why I am confident that we will now recognize a rapid increase in our adoption rate by other major engineering and surveying firms as a result of early adopters like KCI.”

About ProStar (TSXV:MAPS)

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar’s Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar’s Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar’s Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth’s surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information visit: prostarcorp.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Information Circular filed on SEDAR on November 20, 2020 for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

