InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) (“InsuraGuest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process it has been approved by FINRA for quotation in the U.S. The Company’s common shares will begin being quoted on the OTCQB today, Feb. 2, 2021, at the opening of the market under the stock symbol “ISGIF” and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “ISGI.” The Company has also completed the application process for the OTC Market and for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”).

Douglas Anderson, InsuraGuest chairman and CEO, commented, “Being quoted on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors. The quotation on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information.”

Shareholders of existing InsuraGuest Technologies shares, previously quoted on the OTC® Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action required.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance + technology) company that is disrupting the insurance landscape by utilizing its proprietary software platform to deliver digital insurance to multiple sectors. The Company is transforming the way insurance is delivered with the revolutionary idea that insurance should be bought, not sold. CA / LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.InsuraGuest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The Insurance industry is intensely competitive in the business owner policy sector, and the Company’s competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company’s current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

