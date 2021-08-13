Emerging Tech

IIROC Trading Resumption – GRAT

- August 13th, 2021
Trading resumes in: Company: Gratomic Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: GRAT All Issues: Yes Resumption : 1:30 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c9822.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

