Gratomic Inc. (“GRAT,” “Gratomic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(Frankfurt:CB82) is proud to announce it is in the research and planning phase of its goal to take its flagship Aukam Graphite Project solar, which will enable the Company’s Aukam processing plant to transition from traditional fuel generators to clean, renewable and sustainable solar power. Implementing solar into its already highly energy efficient operations will further reduce the Company’s already nearly negligible carbon footprint, which was internally calculated at an estimated 0.8Kgtonne

In keeping with its main strategic focus to become a key player in the EV battery market, going solar is an integral part of Gratomic‘s business plan as well as its initiative to introduce a cleaner, more environmentally friendly anode material to the global EV battery market. The Company is currently in talks with various solar supply companies to better assess their viability and to determine if they are able to fill Gratomic‘s needs as the solar plant will be a custom facility, designed to accommodate the Aukam Graphite Project’s current and future energy requirements.

This transition to solar allows Gratomic to secure its position as a leader of environmentally conscious business practices and demonstrates the ways in which the Company adheres to those practices. By continuing to reduce Gratomic‘s carbon footprint, the Company shows its dedication and commitment to providing the world with cleaner graphite solutions for the future.

Gratomic looks forward to continuing to develop further green initiatives for its processing facility. The Aukam Graphite Project, while taking a large step by going solar, is already a cornerstone of modern graphite mining environmental awareness. The combined anticipated electrical draw of the Aukam facility currently sits at approximately half a megawatt per hour, compared to three to six megawatts per hour at the average graphite processing operation. Due to the naturally high purity levels and high quality of vein graphite available at the site, Gratomic can also avoid processes such as acid leaching and other chemical treatments. The only treatment required can be accomplished through a water treatment system. The water used for processing the graphite is then recirculated, with an approximated five percent of water being lost in the drying process while the other 95% is reused.

Gratomic‘s corporate vision is to become a key strategic supplier of clean, environmentally friendly and ethically sourced graphite for the Carbon Age, going solar is a large aspect of that plan and has been a company goal from the beginning.

“As ultimately all of the Earth’s energy comes from the sun, we are reducing our carbon footprint by cutting corners and harvesting the energy directly,” commented Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales

“Gratomic, as a company, is focused on building a sustainable operation in an environmentally friendly manner, so that we can leave a lasting legacy for future generations.” stated Arno Brand CEO & President.

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is focused on introducing carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite to the global Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains. Gratomic is anticipating full operational capabilities in 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its plans for the micronization, spheronization, and coating of its Aukam vein graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company’s proposed eco-friendly processing cycle and is intended to allow it to meet ideal battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes. The Company’s recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced developments on its graphite finalization phase.

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano’s proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano’s suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

GRAT plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic‘s Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is anticipated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative deeptech company that can containerize assets, transactions & markets, and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking and trading. Containerized assets are verifiably unique, keep an immutable record of who has owned them, have embedded smart logic, can be transferred P2P, and are interoperable with any system. Asset owners enjoy stronger ownership control, value retention when trading, and ability to prove authenticity in seconds.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT, on the OTCQX under the symbol CBULF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol CB82.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

