Gratomic Inc. (“GRAT”, “Gratomic” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) is pleased to welcome Nico Scholtz Pr. Sci. Nat. (Reg. No. 40029907) to the team. Nico is a Qualified Person (QP) under the JORC, SAMREC and National Instrument (NI) 43-101 legislation. With 20 years’ experience in delineating and managing mineral exploration and near production projects globally, Gratomic is pleased to add Nico’s experience to our Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia

Nico is expected to arrive on the Aukam site tomorrow, April 8, 2021, where the drilling teams are currently running the infill drilling programs.

His experience in managing multiple exploration programs in early and advanced stages as well as using multidisciplinary techniques in mineral exploration, Nico has experience in precious and base metals projects in Botswana, China, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mozambique, Mali, Namibia, Suriname, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, serving as Chief Consulting Geologist and QP on several of the aforementioned. Scholtz also filled the role of QP in various projects that included rare and industrial metals, precious stones, fossil fuels, and uranium.

Scholtz obtained a M.Sc. degree (2003) in Geology at the University of the Free State, South Africa and was subsequently employed as lecturer at the same University (2004 to 2006). He authored and co-authored multiple scientific papers in peer reviewed journals and books and presented numerous oral and poster presentations at local and international scientific conferences. He has consequently been invited as guest speaker to various Scientific Symposiums in South Africa, Namibia and Europe with emphasis on mineral exploration in Africa.

“I would like to offer Nico a warm welcome to the Gratomic team. His experience and knowledge will be crucial to allow the Company to achieve its goals of reporting the results of its infill drilling program, and by joining efforts with Corne Coetser, our Head Geologist, we will have a top class team of Geology experts,” commented Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales.

Arno Brand, CEO & President said, “As a fellow Namibian, I have known Nico for a long time and have seen him at his best and couldn’t be more thrilled to bring that experience to Gratomic.”

About Gratomic Inc.

Established in 2014, Gratomic is focused on introducing carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high purity vein graphite to the global Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage supply chains. Gratomic is anticipating full operational capabilities in 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its plans for the micronization, spheronization, and coating of its Aukam vein graphite. This significant milestone is a small, additional step in the Company’s proposed eco-friendly processing cycle and is intended to allow it to meet ideal battery grade standards for use in Li-ion battery anodes. The Company’s recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced developments on its graphite finalization phase.

Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition. Forge Nano’s proprietary technology and manufacturing processes make angstrom-thick coatings fast, affordable and commercially viable for a wide range of materials, applications and industries. Forge Nano’s suite of ALD and PALD products and services covers the full spectrum from lab-scale tools to commercial-scale manufacturing systems.

GRAT plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability and guaranteed quality control. This will be accomplished by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project. The tracking will begin at Aukam and will be verified at every stage during transport.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic‘s Aukam Graphite Project in Namibia, Africa. Fulfillment of the contracts is anticipated to begin in 2021. The agreements exist with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

TODAQ is an innovative deeptech company that can containerize assets, transactions & markets, and will partner with Gratomic on its mine-to-market commodity tracking and trading. Containerized assets are verifiably unique, keep an immutable record of who has owned them, have embedded smart logic, can be transferred P2P, and are interoperable with any system. Asset owners enjoy stronger ownership control, value retention when trading, and ability to prove authenticity in seconds.

Phu Sumika is a large global graphite supplier to battery and lubrication companies.

Gratomic Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT, on the OTCQX under the symbol CBULF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol CB82.

Forward-Looking Statements:

