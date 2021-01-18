GameSquare Esports Inc. an international esports company, is pleased to announce that Jan Neumeister has joined GameSquare Esports as its new Head of European Operations. Mr. Neumeister, who has nearly two decades of experience in media, digital marketing and the monetization of assets, has been at the forefront of a content revolution and has guided brands, platforms, and talent through the complexity of new media …

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ” or the “ Company ”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that Jan Neumeister has joined GameSquare Esports as its new Head of European Operations. Mr. Neumeister, who has nearly two decades of experience in media, digital marketing and the monetization of assets, has been at the forefront of a content revolution and has guided brands, platforms, and talent through the complexity of new media in esports, sports and entertainment. Mr. Neumeister will be tasked with driving organic revenue growth in the European Union and identifying cross-selling opportunities with the Company’s North American operations.

“I am extremely excited that we are attracting experienced professionals like Jan to the GameSquare family,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “Jan’s experience growing media groups and developing world-class partnerships is a tremendous asset for GameSquare as we build a leading, international gaming and esports company. Jan’s experience in esports, traditional sport, and global media companies is a winning combination that we anticipate will help us to capitalize on trends within esports, which is in the early innings of growth, and entertainment more broadly.”

Prior to joining GameSquare, Jan was SVP of Media and Partnerships at FaZe Clan, a leading esports organization. His responsibilities included crafting and executing its European strategy, developing brand partnerships, driving asset acquisition in the European Union and scaling FaZe Clan’s footprint outside of the United States. Before Joining FaZe Clan, Jan held the role of Head of Commercial Media for City Football Group which owns several football clubs and football-related businesses including Premier League Champions Manchester City FC, New York City FC, and Melbourne City FC. Jan spearheaded the growth of branded content and media revenue for the portfolio of clubs, developed lasting relationships with international brands, built strategic partnerships across the global media landscape and creatively executed award-winning campaigns across multiple platforms. Jan previously held the role as Group Head of the UK Sky account at Mediacom and has worked across several brands and agencies during his career, including WPP’s MindShare where he served clients including HSBC, Samsung, and News Corp.

GameSquare is an international esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the esports market and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red Ltd. (“ Code Red ”), an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, ” forward-looking statements “) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: Mr. Neumeister’s anticipated responsibilities and the business, strategy and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



