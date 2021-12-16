GameSquare Esports Inc. an international gaming and esports company, today announced that management and directors acquired 632,100 common shares of GameSquare in the open market between November 3 and December 1. This includes the acquisition of 132,100 shares by Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare Esports, and Kevin Wright, President and Chairman, at prices ranging from $0.315 to $0.41 per share; complete details are ...

GSQ:CNX